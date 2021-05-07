LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect who was shot and killed by police had fired randomly at people and cars inside a Las Vegas apartment complex on Tuesday, according to police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said William Holt Jr., 49, was in an elevated position at the apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas armed with two rifles. LVMPD Officer Eric Lindberg, 37, fired two rounds at Holt, killing him.
Zimmerman said police started receiving calls about shots fired at an apartment complex at 2775 Fremont Street around 8:15 p.m. May 4. Arriving officers found two males, one armed with a gun, upon arrival.
The men told police that a resident of an adjacent apartment complex was firing randomly at people, Zimmerman said. One of the men returned fire, claiming self defense. The suspected shooter that was reportedly firing randomly was later identified as Holt Jr.
Zimmerman said Holt Jr. also reportedly fired at six vehicles in the area, suggesting he was firing randomly at people and vehicles in the apartment complex.
"We have three victims and three witnesses said they were just outside and he came out and just started shooting at them for no reason," Zimmerman said.
Officers began to surround Holt Jr.'s apartment when he exited his apartment, Zimmerman said. Holt Jr. fired a round before going back into his apartment. Zimmerman said it wasn't clear if Holt. Jr. was firing at police or other citizens.
When Holt Jr. exited his apartment again, Officer Lindberg took aim from behind a nearby wall and shot at Holt Jr. twice. Body-worn camera didn't show Holt Jr. exit the apartment or shoot any rounds due to the position of officers taking cover.
On the body-worn camera footage, officers are overheard saying the suspect was down. Zimmerman said officers attempted to render aid to Holt Jr. but he was later pronounced dead on scene.
Zimmerman said the victims won't face any charges in relation to the incident. He said one of the victims returning fire could have saved others.
"Witness on scene said if this individual wouldn't have returned fire at the gentleman shooting the rifle, that they may have gotten killed and that these three individuals we had stopped had saved their lives," Zimmerman said.
Had Holt survived, he would have faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Zimmerman said.
Officer Lindberg has been with LVMPD since 2014. He was placed on routine administrative leave pending review of the shooting.
