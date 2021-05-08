LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man wanted for attempted sexual assault in Nye County was arrested this week at McCarran International Airport, authorities said.
Jose Manuel Bautista, 32, was also wanted by Nye County Sheriff's Office detectives for "attempted sexual conduct between certain employees of school or volunteers at school and pupil."
Detectives coordinated with U.S. Marshals to locate the Pahrump man in Guadalajara, Mexico on May 5. The following day, Mexican authorities deported Bautista and he was arrested at the airport in Las Vegas.
He was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on his previous warrants.
