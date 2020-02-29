LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man apparently targeting the Sun City Summerlin area is suspected in three robberies, according to Las Vegas police.
In a media release, police said a man went into a business on the 9300 block of Del Webb Boulevard, near Sun City Boulevard, on Friday, Feb. 28 about 4:50 p.m. He jumped over the counter and demanded items, then left the business with unknown items.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the same suspect robbed the same business a week prior. The suspect also robbed a business on the 9300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard on Thursday.
In both robberies, police said the man threatened victims and implied that he was armed with a gun.
Las Vegas police provided video from a nearby home surveillance camera that showed who they believe to be the suspect walking past. The man is described as 6'2" tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information was urged to call police at (702) 828-3591, or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at (702) 385-5555.
