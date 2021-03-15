LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was injured after being stabbed during a fight along the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night.
Metro said a man in his 50's was walking in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue when he started arguing with two younger men. That argument escalated into a fist fight and eventually led to one of the suspects stabbing the older man in the leg.
That man was taken to the hospital where police said he was treated and discharged. Metro said the stabbing suspects were located about 15 minutes after the incident.
