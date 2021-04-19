LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said a man was shot and the suspect killed himself after a fight on the golf course Sunday night.
About 6:30 p.m. on April 18, the Henderson Police and Fire departments responded to Ping Drive and Ram Crossing Way, near The Legacy Golf Club, for the shooting.
There, police found a 52-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and Henderson police said Monday morning he was expected to recover.
Police said the suspect, a 50-year-old man, was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The identity of the man will be released once next of kin is notified.
The shooting started as a fight between two men at the golf course, Henderson police said.
Ping Drive was closed to traffic while police investigated.
