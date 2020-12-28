LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was shot on Christmas Day after an argument with someone.
LVMPD said officers received a Shot Spotter notification and a 911 call around 10:24 p.m. Dec. 25 for a shooting at an apartment complex near the 5000 block of Jeffreys Street, near Eastern Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LVMPD homicide detectives said the man was having an argument with another person before the shooting. Police said a motive was unknown.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified. Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
