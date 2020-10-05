LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a homicide in the west Las Vegas Valley Monday morning.
About 12:29 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of Captains Hill Road, near Durango and Alta drives. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive man in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an investigation, the victim was attending a nearby house party before entering into a confrontation with with an unidentified man. The suspect shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said.
Police said the suspect is described as a black male adult between the ages of 20 to 25 years old. He's about 5'7".
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
