LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man in his early 30s was shot and killed inside a trailer on Sunday morning.
About 4:45 a.m. on May 9, police were called to a parking lot in the 2900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Pecos Road. There, officers said they found a man in his 30s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
NLVPD said they do not believe the shooting to be a random act of violence, but additional details of the investigation were not immediately provided.
"To help protect the integrity of the case, suspect or arrest information is not available at this time," police said in a statement.
The man's identity will be released by the Clark County coroner after next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.