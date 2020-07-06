LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was shot and killed during a Fourth of July party in the east Las Vegas Valley over the weekend.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:06 p.m. July 4 in the 500 block of Greasewood Drive near Bonanza and Nellis. Dispatchers said the man was shot outside a home in the area.
When police arrived, they found an unresponsive man outside a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.
Homicide detectives said the man was attending a Fourth of July party in the area. Police said an altercation started between two party-goers and the victim attempted to stop the altercation.
LVMPD said a 17-year-old suspect took out a handgun and fired multiple rounds in the direction of those involved in the fight, striking the victim.
The 17-year-old was booked on one count of murder, according to police.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.