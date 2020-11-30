LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the neck Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Nov. 29 at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of S. Nellis Boulevard, north of Desert Inn Road.
The man was reportedly driving through the complex when he was shot, Gordon said. The man was taken to a hospital where he is stable and expected to survive, Gordon said.
Police said the suspect is still outstanding. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
