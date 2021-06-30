LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was shot in his garage early Wednesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation was taking place in the 4500 block of Sonoma Sunset Court, near Jones Boulevard and Craig Road.
Spencer said around 2:45 a.m., police were called to a home in the area to reports of a man shot inside a garage. When police arrived, they pronounced a white man in his late 20s dead on scene.
Spencer said several people were visiting the house at the time of the shooting. An altercation occurred in the garage when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, shooting the victim.
Spencer said the occupant of the house was the victim. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify him once next of kin is notified.
Police have very limited suspect information. Spencer said a man and woman fled the scene but the people at the scene were "unable to positively identify them." Spencer said the suspect and victim knew each other "for a very brief amount of time."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LVMPD or CrimeStoppers.
