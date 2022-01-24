LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is accused of shooting his girlfriend while they argued over whether he should have a gun in the house, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Jaquan Mott, age, was arrested and faces a murder charge after a shooting in the 5000 block of Starfinder Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road, on Jan. 19.
According to a police report, Mott had been dating Jasmine Hendrix for about five years and they had a 2-year-old child together. Mott and Hendrix lived with Hendrix's brother.
Six months prior, Mott bought a gun for protection, the arrest report said. Hendrix and her brother wanted the gun out of the house, the report said.
On Jan. 19, this led to an argument between the three, the report said. During a struggle over a phone, Mott shot Hendrix, the report said. Mott then transported Hendrix to MountainView Hospital, where she later died.
Mott told police "it was never his intent to shoot Hendrix" and expressed remorse, the arrest report said. Mott was booked on an open murder charge and his next court hearing was set for Jan. 25.
