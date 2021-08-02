LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found dead in his vehicle with a gunshot wound Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said they received a call of a single-vehicle crash on July 31 just before 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Lane, near Vegas and Rancho drives. Responding officers found a man in his car unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
LVMPD said the man was traveling on East Lane when he was shot and collided with a wall. Police said they have no suspect information and do not know the motive of the shooting.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified. LVMPD said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
