LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was injured after a shooting at a central valley apartment complex overnight.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. New York Avenue, near Wyoming Avenue and Industrial Road.
Gordon said a man was shot and was taken to a hospital. The man was critically injured but considered stable, Gordon said.
The suspect was still at large Tuesday morning, Gordon said. The investigation is ongoing.
