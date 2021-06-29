LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend's father to death allegedly sexually assaulted his ex after the killing, according to an arrest report form Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Carlos Cabrera, 22, was arrested on charges of murder, burglary, kidnapping, sex assault and coercion with deadly weapon enhancements after a June 23 stabbing in the 2200 block of Castleberry Lane, near Judson Avenue and Christy Lane.
LVMPD was dispatched to the area around 3 a.m. after a friend of the woman called 9-1-1 to report the stabbing. She said her friend texted her about the incident.
When police came out of the house, a woman exited and said the suspect, later identified as Cabrera, had stabbed her father in the back bedroom and that Cabrera had run into the backyard. Police in the back spotted Cabrera and he ran back inside before he eventually left out the front and was arrested, an arrest report said.
Officers located a man dead in one of the bedrooms. The report said there was apparent blood on the bed, sheets, pillows and floor, with drops of apparent blood leading away from the room.
The daughter told police she was in her room on her computer and phone when she heard the boards creaking, like someone was in the hallway. She said Cabrera then entered her room and she told him to leave, the report said.
The woman said she was about to call police when she heard some muffled shouting coming from the other room. The woman said she thought Cabrera and her father were wrestling until she saw blood, then she tried to pull Cabrera off of her father, the report said.
Cabrera then chased the woman and put a knife to her throat, the arrest report said. Cabrera pulled the woman into her bedroom and said, "he tried to talk to her, but no one would allow it, so the situation came to this," according to the arrest report.
While holding the knife, Cabrera then sexually assaulted her, even saying, "Is this sex or rape?" as he held the knife to her back, the arrest report said.
Afterward, Cabrera was reportedly acting normal and went to look for his glasses, the report said. The woman used it as a chance to text her friend what happened, according to the arrest report.
Cabrera poured himself a glass of milk and was acting normal, the report said, until he heard police show up. The woman convinced Cabrera to let her go out the front door while he tried to go out the back, the report said.
In an interview with police, Cabrera said he wanted to visit his ex-girlfriend unannounced, according to the arrest report. Cabrera said he got in through an open kitchen window. Cabrera said the father yelled at him for being there and they started to wrestle, the report said. Cabrera eventually pulled out knife and said he didn't know how many times he struck the victim, according to the arrest report.
Cabrera reportedly apologized to the woman, saying, "he did not mean for this to go that far," the report said. Cabrera said he tried to calm the woman down by talking to her and kissing her, which led to the sexual encounter.
Cabrera was denied bail in a court hearing June 24, according to court records. Cabrera was scheduled to appear in court June 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.