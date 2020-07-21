LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was sentenced in a Nevada court Tuesday following his third illegal entry into the United States, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich.
Pedro Morales-Carrillo, 32, is a native and citizen of Mexico, according to a media release. Morales-Carrillo has twice been convicted of drug trafficking in Nevada and reportedly has at least four aliases known to law enforcement.
U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson sentenced Morales-Carrillo to seven years and three months in prison, followed by three years supervised release after illegally entering the country. Morales-Carrillo pleaded guilty to illegal entry in March.
According to court documents, Morales-Carrillo was deported in February 2009 and October 2010. Morales-Carrillo reportedly reentered the U.S. again in October 2010 and stayed until June 2017, when he was found in Clark County.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) led the investigation.
