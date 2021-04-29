LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Seattle man was sentenced to four years and eight months in federal prison for identity theft, using those identities to steal vehicles from car dealerships in several states, including Nevada.
According to court documents, 48-year-old Justin Lee Tripp and others conspired to use personal identities without authorization to buy more than $230,000 of vehicles in Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. Tripp and a co-conspirator stole information, produced false identification cards and used fraudulent lines of credit to buy electronics and vehicles.
The U.S. Attorney's office said in 2016, Tripp attempted to buy jet skis and a trailer at a Las Vegas dealership using a counterfeit driver's license, credit card and money order. Las Vegas police officers attempted to arrest Tripp, according to the U.S. Attorney's office, and Tripp resisted arrest and assaulted officers before he was detained. At the time, Tripp used a fake ID, and officers found other stolen items when they searched his truck.
At the time of the crime spree, the U.S. Attorney's office said Tripp was a convicted felon serving a federal term of supervised release. Tripp pleaded guilty in September 2020 to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Tripp was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
