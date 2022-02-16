LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man entered a guilty plea in the overdose death of a 13-year-old girl, the Clark County District Attorney announced.
Marcus Crowley, 32, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with use of a deadly weapon and sexually motivated coercion, DA Steve Wolfson announced. Crowley admitted to providing drugs to a 13-year-old girl that contained fentanyl and were the direct cause of her death, Wolfson said.
“A person who puts a fatal drug in the hands of a child bears responsibility for that child’s death,” Wolfson said. “There is no way for a person to know if a drug they are taking is laced with something deadly like fentanyl. We must do everything we can to keep this from happening to another person in our community—especially a child.”
Wolfson said drug overdose deaths have reached epidemic proportions and that his office wanted to hold those who provide deadly drugs to victims accountable.
Crowley faces 7 to 20 years in prison. His sentencing was scheduled for April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.