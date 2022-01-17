LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide in the southwest valley Monday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler said the incident was called in around 10:15 a.m. Jan. 17 in the 9000 block of Castledowns Street, near Pebble Road and El Capitan north of Blue Diamond.
Homicide Lt. Dave Valenta said dispatchers received a report of a man shot in the area. When police arrived, they found a 49-year-old man deceased in the doorway of a house in the area.
Valenta said family in the home called 911, but no one reported hearing gunshots.
"At this point, we haven't gotten to somebody who said they've heard the gunshot," he said.
Valenta said police are still interviewing family and neighbors for additional information, including any information that could point them to a suspect.
"Anytime we're dealing with or talking about a homicide, obviously the community should be a little concerned, yes. Still preliminary, so not trying to put anyone in a panic," Valenta said.
Some southwest valley residents say they are panicking though.
"We don't know if it was somebody that he knew or somebody that was trying to rob him or something like that," said Artemio Rios, who lives nearby. "All we know is it's really close to home. These are houses we pass all the time."
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.
Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD at (702) 385-5555.
Callers can remain anonymous.
