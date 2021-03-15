LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash in the central valley on Sunday afternoon.
About 4:30 p.m. on March 14, police responded to 595 E. Sahara Avenue, near 6th Street, for a crash involving a man and a white Ford F-150 pickup truck. According to police, a man in his 60s was sitting on the stairway in front of the Eureka Casino when he was hit by the Ford. Police said the Ford continued eastbound on the Sahara sidewalk, hitting multiple poles before re-entering the street and driving away.
The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital with "life-threatening" injuries. Police updated about 7 p.m. that the man had died from his injuries.
The suspect and vehicle are still outstanding, police said. Police described the suspect as a white woman in her mid to late 30s. She has dirty blonde hair down to her mid-back, brown eyes, and is approximately 5'7" weighing 120-140 lbs. Police said she was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater with white writing across the front, blue jeans, grey athletic shoes and a large black and grey purse.
The pedestrian's death marked the 20th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021. The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next-of-kin is notified.
Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.