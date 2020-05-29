LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police investigated a homicide in the southeast valley Friday night.
According to police, the homicide happened on the 3900 Block of Mountain Vista Street, which is near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway. LVMPD responded to the area around 7:48 p.m. after reports of a shooting.
LVMPD said the victim was in a fight with two other men. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim. LVMPD said the two men fled the area before police arrived.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
Anyone with any information about the killing is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
