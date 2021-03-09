UPDATE (March 9) -- Las Vegas police said they are still looking for a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Upon reviewing surveillance footage, LVMPD identified the car involved as a mid-sized burgundy or maroon SUV with minor damage to the driver's side headlight. Police said the last known location of the vehicle was eastbound on Flamingo Road near Cambridge Street on Feb. 20 at approximately 9:25 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LVMPD at (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 63-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.
About 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, police were called to Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street for the crash.
Police said the man was crossing southbound on Twain Avenue near a marked crosswalk but against the pedestrian signal. A witness told police the man was hit by a dark-colored SUV driving eastbound on Twain. After the impact, the SUV fled the scene.
The man was taken to Sunrise Trauma and was pronounced dead. He was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 63-year-old Ronald E. Smith. Smith died as a result of injuries in the crash, the coroner's office said.
His death marked the 15th traffic fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.
