LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was shot and killed after he reportedly scared a former coworker and shot into her home, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road.
Spencer said a woman who lives in a house in the area got off of work early Monday morning and received a ride from an associate. The woman was reportedly afraid because a former coworker had been coming around her home, so she asked the friend to walk her to the front of her house.
The friend noticed a 19-year-old white man nearby, police said. The man was reportedly walking toward the two quickly, so they both ran into the home and locked the door, Spencer said.
The man reportedly shot through the door at the pair inside, police said. The friend shot back, hitting and killing the man, Spencer said. The friend then called 911. Reporting officers found the man and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Oscar Martinez lives directly across from the woman. He said he woke up to a loud bang. “I saw a lot of police come in and I saw a body over there."
He said he was in shock. Just yesterday, he said she texted him about the former coworker she was concerned about.
“She asked me yesterday, 'Oscar, can you take a look at my house because someone is stalking me,'” Martinez said.
He installed surveillance cameras last month and gave video to the responding detective.
Gregory Cook is a maintenance worker for the townhomes. He had to clean up what he describes as a gruesome scene.
“A horrific scene. I haven’t seen that much blood and with Halloween that just past it looks like a gory Halloween scene but it’s life, it’s real,” Cook said.
Some neighbors said something like this is unusual.
“As far as our area over here, it’s usually pretty quiet, so it was very alarming to us,” Cecily Smith said.
Oscar Martinez said he just hopes his neighbor and friend will be OK.
Police are still investigating and looking through surveillance footage, Spencer said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(2) comments
19 y/o loser with a gun ! Good job woman & friend for being armed & good shooting! Yup less garbage to feed & warehouse!
Taxpayer's relief shot.
