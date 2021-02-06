LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said one man was killed and two people were injured in a shooting on Saturday night.
About 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, police said two unknown males "ran up on" a group of people and, for unknown reasons, started shooting.
The shooting was being investigated at Webb Avenue and Davis Place, near Owens Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.
Three people in their late 20s to early 30s were shot. They were taken to University Medical Center where two people were said to have critical injuries. It was later learned that one male victim of unknown age died from his injuries.
Detectives and CSI were on scene late Saturday night.
No suspect information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
