LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has been indicted in connection with a woman who went missing in July 2020.
According to court records, Philip Mathew O'Reilly was indicted in connection with 35-year-old Cheryllyn Beardall's death. Beardall was last seen in July 2020; her vehicle was found Sept. 2020, according to Henderson Police.
O'Reilly faces a murder charge and two counts of child abuse or neglect. According to a court indictment, O'Reilly is accused of beating Beardall to death sometime between July 20 and July 23, 2020. O'Reilly reportedly beat Beardall with his fists and a dog leash, the indictment alleges.
O'Reilly faces child abuse charges because Beardall's two children reportedly witnessed the attack, the indictment said. One child, a 14-year-old, was reportedly forced to babysit in a nearby room while the beating took place; the other child, an 11-year-old, was reportedly asked to bring O'Reilly the dog leash used to beat Beardall and later bring ice packs to his mother after the beating.
Henderson Police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the case. O'Reilly's next court date was set for Sept. 8, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.