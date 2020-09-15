LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was critically injured and a woman was arrested after a four-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the crash happened around 1 p.m. on Fort Apache Road and Lake North Drive, which is near Fort Apache and Sahara.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a 2006 Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound on Fort Apache in the left turn lane while a 2019 BMW M5 was traveling northbound on Fort Apache in the far right lane.
LVMPD said the BMW entered the intersection on a green light as the Toyota made a left turn. The front of the BMW hit the right side of the Toyota, causing the cars to spin. Both the BMW and the Toyota hit nearby cars before coming to a rest.
The driver of the Toyota, a 78-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the BMW, identified by LVMPD as 31-year-old Katie Moriarty, reportedly failed a field sobriety test.
Drivers should avoid the area as police continue their investigation.
