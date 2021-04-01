LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police on Thursday night were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the central valley.
About 8:24 p.m. on April 1, police were called about a person having been hit by a car. Police said a 68-year-old man was crossing in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. A second car following behind the sedan also hit the man, police said.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the dark-colored sedan didn't stay at the scene and has not been located. The second driver stayed on scene and didn't show any signs of impairment.
Due to the investigation, police closed Rancho Drive between Washington Avenue and Vegas Drive.
The name of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
