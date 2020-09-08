NELLIS CAREY AUTOPED

One person was killed following a fatal crash near Nellis Blvd. and Carey Ave. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating an early morning fatal crash near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

About 1 a.m. on September 8, officers responded to a crash in the area of East Carey Avenue and Bledsoe Lane where a man was found hit by a truck.

Officers discovered the pedestrian was running outside the crosswalk and in the roadway. He was hit by a 2020 GMC Sierra driving eastbound by a 23-year-old man from Las Vegas.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he died. 

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office. 

His death was not counted immediately as a traffic-related fatality, pending further investigation. 

