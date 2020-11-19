LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found with a stab wound at a bus station in downtown Las Vegas early Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Joe Lepore said the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the RTC transit station at 101 E. Bonneville.
Officers responded to the area for a man bleeding from a possible slash or stab wound. Lepore said the man was not cooperating with police on what happened or where the stabbing may have occurred.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Lepore said the stabbing was a possible life-threatening injury due to loss of blood.
The victim reportedly gave a very vague description of the suspect, police said. The investigation is ongoing, Lepore said.
(1) comment
Get rid of the bus ,lots of cities don’t have them ,only losers & criminals ride around causing problems!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.