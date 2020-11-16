LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was found dead on a northern valley sidewalk on Saturday morning.
Police were called about 7 a.m. on November 14 to the 2300 block of Lexington Street, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue, for a man unresponsive on the sidewalk.
Officers found him with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Saturday afternoon, police have not determined a suspect or motive.
The man's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
