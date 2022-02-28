LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found dead inside his apartment Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
According to LVMPD, the man was found around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26 in his apartment in the 5000 block of Madre Mesa Drive, near Rancho Drive and Decatur Boulevard. Police said the man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact LVMPD.
