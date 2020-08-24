LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a homicide near downtown Las Vegas early Monday morning, its third homicide investigation in less than 24 hours.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident happened near H Street and McWilliams Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. Police used the ShotSpotter program to locate multiple shots fired in the area.
ShotSpotter is a surveillance system used by police to locate the sounds of gunshots before anything is called in to dispatch.
Spencer said when police arrived, they found a Black man dead in a desert area with several gunshot wounds. Police couldn't find any witnesses to the shooting.
The homicide marks the third in less than 24 hours in the Las Vegas Valley. On Sunday at about 3 p.m., a juvenile was shot and killed in the northeast valley. On Sunday night, a man was shot and killed at an east valley trailer park.
Spencer said the incidents were not related. Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to contact police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.