LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found dead following a shootout with police on Tuesday morning in the south valley.
According to police, the incident was called in around 9:51 a.m. as a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard near Maryland Parkway. LVMPD said a woman was found in the area and a man fired at officers.
LVMPD officers returned fire and the man went back inside the apartment, LVMPD said. The woman police located was taken to safety.
Police say the victim and officers were not injured during the exchange of fire. SWAT entered the apartment and found the man dead, according to police, however it wasn't immediately clear how he died.
Around 10:32 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department said they responded to the incident. By 11:24 a.m., there were reports of smoke coming out of the apartment.
Crews responded until smoke dissipated, and then stood by. Firefighters responded with an "exterior attack" to a second fire seen around 1:51 p.m. in a second-story apartment window.
"With law enforcement force protection, CCFD crews knocked the main body of the fire down with an exterior attack. Once most of the fire was knocked down, LVMPD SWAT officers went in to clear the apartment, finding the suspect deceased," said the Clark County Fire Department.
The fire was contained within the affected apartment and did not extend into the adjacent units, according to the fire department. No fire-related injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.
The LVMPD is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting near Silverado Ranch Blvd and Maryland Pkwy. This is a dynamic event and the suspect is believed to be barricaded in an apartment.#BREAKING pic.twitter.com/DmFuX41WwE— LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 9, 2021
