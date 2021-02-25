LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire crews are investigating after a person fell into a pipe Thursday afternoon.
According to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Warren Whitney said a man fell into a concrete pipe near Jean just before 11 a.m. Feb. 25.
Whitney said he didn't know the status of the person as of 12:15 p.m. Whitney said fire crews were headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
