Clark County Fire Department
(Clark County Fire Department/Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire crews are investigating after a person fell into a pipe Thursday afternoon.

According to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Warren Whitney said a man fell into a concrete pipe near Jean just before 11 a.m. Feb. 25. 

Whitney said he didn't know the status of the person as of 12:15 p.m. Whitney said fire crews were headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

