UPDATE (Feb. 12) -- In a Friday press conference, Las Vegas police said a 39-year-old man involved in a domestic-violence situation barricaded himself inside an apartment, started a fire and shot at officers before killing himself on Feb. 9.
Assistant Sheriff Chris Darcy said the daughter of a female victim called police asking for help rescuing her mother from an abusive relationship with her stepfather. Police facilitated a rescue plan by calling the mother's cell phone and forming a perimeter around the residence. When the mother exited her apartment complex in the 800 block of Silverado Rancho Blvd., her husband, identified as Demarko Henderson, fired a shot in her direction. The daughter previously said Henderson had made threats against the victim's life.
The victim was able to exit without injury.
At this point, officers fired initial shots at the suspect. During the call, Officer Jody Cunningham fired three rounds and Officer Manuel Papazian fired five rounds.
"Domestic violence situations can be very, very dangerous for victims and officers," Darcy said. "We're very fortunate that the victim survived in this case."
During the incident, an investigation revealed Henderson had fired at least seven rounds. Police involved SWAT in order to de-escalate the situation. They attempted to contact Henderson for several hours without success.
Later, Demarko was seen pointing his weapon at police from a window. A few minutes later, officers engaged. Smoke was also seen from the apartment, after Henderson started a small fire.
SWAT attempted to make contact for several hours without success. Ultimately, authorities found Henderson on the bathroom floor of the unit suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Darcy, no officer bullet struck Henderson.
This is an ongoing investigation. If he had survived, Henderson would've been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, coercion and prohibited person with a firearm.
UPDATE (Feb. 11) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officers involved in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting in the south valley.
According to police, the officers involved were Officer Jody Cunningham and Officer Manual Papazian.
Police said that Officer Cunningham, 46, has been employed with the department since 2018. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Enterprise Area Command.
Officer Papazian, 39, has been employed with the department since 2014. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Enterprise Area Command.
According to LVMPD, both officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found dead following a shootout with police on Tuesday morning in the south valley.
According to police, the incident was called in around 9:51 a.m. as a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard near Maryland Parkway. LVMPD said a woman was found in the area and a man fired at officers.
LVMPD officers returned fire and the man went back inside the apartment, LVMPD said. The woman police located was taken to safety.
Police say the victim and officers were not injured during the exchange of fire. SWAT entered the apartment and found the man dead, according to police, however it wasn't immediately clear how he died.
Around 10:32 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department said they responded to the incident. By 11:24 a.m., there were reports of smoke coming out of the apartment.
Crews responded until smoke dissipated, and then stood by. Firefighters responded with an "exterior attack" to a second fire seen around 1:51 p.m. in a second-story apartment window.
"With law enforcement force protection, CCFD crews knocked the main body of the fire down with an exterior attack. Once most of the fire was knocked down, LVMPD SWAT officers went in to clear the apartment, finding the suspect deceased," said the Clark County Fire Department.
The fire was contained within the affected apartment and did not extend into the adjacent units, according to the fire department. No fire-related injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.
The LVMPD is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting near Silverado Ranch Blvd and Maryland Pkwy. This is a dynamic event and the suspect is believed to be barricaded in an apartment.#BREAKING pic.twitter.com/DmFuX41WwE— LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 9, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.