LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a man was killed in a stabbing on Sunday night.
About 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, police said they responded to the 1300 block of W. Sunset Road in Henderson, the address of Galleria at Sunset, for a battery incident involving a knife.
Police did not elaborate whether the stabbing happened on mall property, but the investigation appeared to be focused in the mall's parking lot.
Police at the scene found a man with an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died.
The other person involved stayed on scene and was cooperating with police, they said. The investigation is ongoing.
