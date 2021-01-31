HPD

Henderson Police investigate a stabbing on Jan. 31, 2021. 

 Chase Duckworth/FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a man was killed in a stabbing on Sunday night.

About 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, police said they responded to the 1300 block of W. Sunset Road in Henderson, the address of Galleria at Sunset, for a battery incident involving a knife.

Police did not elaborate whether the stabbing happened on mall property, but the investigation appeared to be focused in the mall's parking lot. 

Police at the scene found a man with an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died. 

The other person involved stayed on scene and was cooperating with police, they said. The investigation is ongoing. 

