LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was critically hurt and later died after he was in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. May 13 in a roundabout on W. Flamingo Road and Granite Ridge Drive, near The Ridges community.
Police said a 2014 Yamaha cruiser was traveling eastbound on Flamingo approaching the roundabout when the rider failed to turn and his motorcycle overturned. The motorcycle slid into concrete curbing and landscaping.
The rider, a 50-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition with "substantial injuries," police said. LVMPD said the man died May 15.
The crash marks the 48th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021.
