LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man died after being punched on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday morning.
About 4:24 a.m. on Feb. 28, police said they were "monitoring real time crime cameras" when they saw a suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Brandon Leath, punch a man at Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.
The victim was crossing a pedestrian bridge near Cromwell and Bally's with a woman when they passed the suspect, an arrest report said. Police said Leath began shouting and following them. As the victim and woman went down an escalator, police said the suspect "ran down the opposite side and waited for them at the bottom."
At the bottom, the victim approached Leath and the two fought. Leath allegedly punched the victim, causing him to become unconscious and fall to the ground on his back.
The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's office identified the victim as Thomas Driscoll, 57, from Chicopee, Mass. Driscoll's cause and manner of death were pending as of Monday afternoon.
The suspect ran from the area, police said, but was caught soon after. Leath was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge. He's expected in court on Monday morning.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.
(4) comments
This should be prosecuted as a hate crime. Anytime, someone attacks someone in a resort community it is a crime against every business owner and citizen. In this case, Murder in the First Degree should be investigated. Imagine if your spouse or friend watched you die in front of them due to a senseless act. I am really worried about these events, they do not reflect favorably on safety on the strip.
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/ca-court-of-appeal/1635936.html
This is a real problem in Las Vegas when tourists are not even safe!
Another one of Obozos sons murdering someone. Las Vegas is horrible now. Democrats ruin everywhere they control.
