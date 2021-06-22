LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man detained in a stolen vehicle investigation died while in police custody, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Captain Hector Cintron said the incident started around 6:20 p.m. June 21 at a gas station in the 4800 block of W. Russell Road, near Decatur Boulevard. Cintron said police located a stolen vehicle at the gas station and took two men in the vehicle into custody.
An officer saw one of the men "showing signs of medical distress," LVMPD said. Officers put the man in a recovery position and requested medical assistance.
The man was taken to Spring Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
