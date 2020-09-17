LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A man was found dead Thursday morning after he reportedly jumped from a vehicle, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the incident happened just after midnight in the area of Russell and Buffalo. Police said someone called dispatch about a man in the roadway.
Responding officers found the man and called for medical assistance. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as a 34-year-old man from North Las Vegas and he will later be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
LVMPD said a 2017 Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on Russell. Police said the left rear passenger of the Toyota opened the door and exited the vehicle while it was moving, hitting the roadway and sustaining "substantial injuries."
The driver of the Toyota and the front passenger stayed on scene and cooperated with police. The driver, 33-year-old Raymond Samante, displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI, LVMPD said.
The man's death marks the 69th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2020. LVMPD detectives are still investigating, the public is recommended to avoid the area.
