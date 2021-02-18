UPDATE (FOX5) -- A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they arrested the teen on Feb. 17.
According to police, a man was shot and killed Tuesday night at an apartment complex at 8975 W. Warm Springs Road. LVMPD said the incident started as an illegal drug deal that led to an argument, fight and then shooting.
Police did not identify the suspect since he is a juvenile. The suspect would be identified in court records if he is charged as an adult.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting in the west valley Tuesday evening.
The location of the homicide is an apartment complex at 8975 West Warm Springs Road.
The suspect is at large, police say.
Lt. Ray Spencer provided preliminary details at the scene Tuesday night.
Around 4 p.m., a Black male in his late teens arrived at the apartment complex. After parking, he exited the car and met up with two other Black men at the complex, Spencer said.
An altercation ensued and one of the men shot the victim, a man in his late teens who later died at the hospital, according to police.
The suspect fled and police are still investigating.
"We know he is a Black male in his late teens to early 20s," Spencer said.
Spencer added that the scene still is active and police will be investigating until later in the evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
