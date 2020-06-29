LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was critically injured Sunday night after he was shot by an unknown suspect, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Police said the male victim ran into the Wild Wild West Motel on Tropicana near Dean Martin and said he was shot.
The victim told police he was driving a white four-door vehicle when he was shot by an unknown suspect in the area. The man's vehicle was hit by gunfire several times.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was critically hurt, but police said he was expected to survive. Police said the suspect or suspects were still outstanding.
