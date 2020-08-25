LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was critically hurt after a shooting in the Spring Valley area overnight.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 6100 block of Meadow Haven Lane, near Jones Boulevard and Twain Avenue.
Someone called 911 to report the sound of gunfire and someone screaming for help, Gordon said. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Gordon said. The circumstances and motive of the shooting were still under investigation Tuesday morning.
