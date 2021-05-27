LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was critically hurt after a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. May 27 on N. Durango Drive, north of Grand Montecito Parkway.
Police said a 2009 BMW motorcycle was traveling northbound on Durango when it hit a raised median, causing the rider to be ejected.
The male rider was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, LVMPD said.
The crash remains under investigation.
