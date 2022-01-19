LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two years after a 17-year-old was shot and killed while chasing a stolen vehicle, police have released information on a suspect.
Omar Martinez, 32, was booked on a murder charge in connection with the death of Kevin Soriano Jimenez, 17, in Nov. 2019.
According to North Las Vegas Police, Kevin and his father chased a truck that belonged to the dad after it was stolen in the 2600 block of Ferguson Avenue near Civic Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard North. NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said Martinez shot Kevin and his father and left the vehicle behind.
Kevin was pronounced dead at the scene and his father was hospitalized.
Cuevas said a warrant for Martinez's arrest was issued in April 2021. At the time, Martinez was serving time at High Desert State Prison on an unrelated case, Cuevas said. Martinez was booked into Clark County Detention Center on the murder charge Jan. 10.
Martinez is set to have a preliminary hearing on Jan. 26 in North Las Vegas Justice Court.
