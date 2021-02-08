LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was charged after he was found outside a local airport wearing body armor and holding a gun and a machete, according to law enforcement officials.
Etori Hughes, 45, was charged with one county of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to a criminal complaint, Henderson Police received a 911 call on Jan. 30 about a man, later identified as Hughes, in the parking lot of a business at Henderson Executive Airport. Hughes was allegedly wearing a bulletproof vest and holding a handgun in one hand and a machete in another.
When Hughes was arrested, HPD found multiple handguns and magazines, a knife, ninja swords, a smoke grenade and other items, law enforcement alleges. According to police, Hughes has a court order out of Louisiana that prohibits him from possessing a firearm.
Law enforcement officials said Hughes faces up to 10 years in prison, supervised release and a fine of $250,000 if found guilty.
Hughes' preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 19.
