LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for additional victims after arrested a man they said lured a child.
Shahab Afshar, 36, was arrested on April 12 on a charge of luring a child to engage in sexual conduct. Afshar was booked into Clark County Detention Center but posted bail and was released, according to court records.
LVMPD said there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of Afshar or has information related to the case is asked to contact LVMPD's Sexual Assault Section 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
