UPDATE (October 12) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested the suspected shooter in a homicide from August.
According to the arrest report for James Harris Smith, he is charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in the homicide of Anthony Groce on August 24.
His report said Groce and Smith were together in the area prior to the shooting. They visited a 7-Eleven where police observed Smith's arm, which he deliberately did not use and appeared to twitch.
Days later, Groce's family told police they thought Smith and Groce were in a fight that Groce lost, then Smith came back to shoot him. Police were not able to corroborate a source for the information, according to Smith's report.
Bank information from a card used by Smith traced back to him, confirming he was with Groce near the time of the shooting. A record check on Smith showed several arrests in California between 1996 and 2012, and several more in other states.
The record check also turned up a "person with a gun" call in which Smith was not arrested, but body camera footage showed the same lack of use of his left arm.
On October 9, police took Smith into custody. He said he was with Groce, who he knew as "Stone." Smith said they talked for a bit and "wanted to find some drugs." When police asked more questions, Smith asked for an attorney, ending the interview.
Smith was arrested based on other evidence. He's expected in court on October 13.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a homicide near downtown Las Vegas early Monday morning, its third homicide investigation in less than 24 hours.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident happened near H Street and McWilliams Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. Police used the ShotSpotter program to locate multiple shots fired in the area.
ShotSpotter is a surveillance system used by police to locate the sounds of gunshots before anything is called in to dispatch.
Spencer said when police arrived, they found a Black man dead in a desert area with several gunshot wounds. Police couldn't find any witnesses to the shooting.
The homicide marks the third in less than 24 hours in the Las Vegas Valley. On Sunday at about 3 p.m., a juvenile was shot and killed in the northeast valley. On Sunday night, a man was shot and killed at an east valley trailer park.
Spencer said the incidents were not related. Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to contact police.
(2) comments
Who didn't receive the notification that black lives matter.....
That is why there is discussion about moving towards a Black Lives Better movement that recognizes the problems of militarizing the police and the problems of endemic violence in many communities of color. The goal is to solve the problem from both sides to create a more equitable democracy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.