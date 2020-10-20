UPDATE (October 20) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man they say fatally shot another in the east valley in June.
Kendrick Williams, 29, is charged with open murder in the June 5 shooting of Herbert Harris near Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive.
According to Williams' police report, several witnesses saw the shooting, telling police that the two men were "chasing" each other in the parking lot before multiple shots rang out.
A witness later told police the victim had a fight with Williams the day before the shooting. Phone records later showed a mutual contact had set up a meeting between the suspect and victim the day of the shooting.
Detectives also said the shooting was caught on surveillance footage.
Las Vegas police found and arrested Williams on October 16. He's expected in court on November 2.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a fatal shooting early Friday morning.
LVMPD said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at 3050 East Desert Inn, near McLeod Drive.
LVMPD Sgt. Jon Scott said a passerby found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area. Officers took the victim to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to detectives, an argument between the victim and a black man took place before the victim was shot.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Herbert Van Harris, 48, from Las Vegas.
Police describe the suspect as an unknown black man around 5' 10" tall, last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD's Homicide section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
