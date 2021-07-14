LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested after Clark County Animal Control and Las Vegas police investigated the death of a dog in the northeast valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities investigated in the 3600 block of Boulder Highway, near Sahara Avenue. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a call was received about someone who allegedly killed a dog and hung it from a fence.
Tobenna Okobi, 40, was arrested in connection with the incident and faces a charge of torturing an animal. According to an arrest report, an animal control officer found the dog hanging from a fence and they told police the dog had been hanging there for about a day. The dog wasn't breathing when animal control arrived.
Police took Okobi into custody and interviewed him. Okobi said he had been looking for his dog for about a day and didn't know his dog was tied up by the front office of his apartment complex, the report said. Okobi said he didn't know who tied his dog up.
Video surveillance showed Okobi walk to the front of the complex around 3 a.m. in the morning, the arrest report said. Then, Okobi was seen walking to the back of the complex without his dog a short time later.
Court records show Okobi will have a hearing Wednesday morning.
